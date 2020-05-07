West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Stock Price Up 25%

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 897,155 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 194,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

