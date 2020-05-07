Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $57.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEG. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,517,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,890,000 after acquiring an additional 753,941 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

