Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.99

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 2961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $4,224,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

