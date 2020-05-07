WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $77.00. Cfra currently has a strong sell rating on the stock. WEC Energy Group traded as low as $84.88 and last traded at $84.94, approximately 1,587,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,977,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

