Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 171,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

