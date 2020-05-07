Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 4,113 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

