Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

