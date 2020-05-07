Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,561.6% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 40,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

NYSE:VMC opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

