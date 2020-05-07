Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.