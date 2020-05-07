Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Vornado Realty Trust traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $35.97, approximately 3,571,927 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,169,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.