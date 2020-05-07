Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,755 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPM stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

