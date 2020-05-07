Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTNR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

