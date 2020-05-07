Vermillion (VRML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 335.77% and a negative return on equity of 162.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of Vermillion stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Vermillion has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

