Varian Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.