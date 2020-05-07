Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 238,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

