US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $24.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $27.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $9,258,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

