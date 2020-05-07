United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

