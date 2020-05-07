Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.