Uni Select (UNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.99 million.

UNS stock opened at C$4.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$4.09 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni Select from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

