UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €17.00 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.70 ($33.37).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €15.64 ($18.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.15. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of €35.32 ($41.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $646.68 million and a P/E ratio of 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.