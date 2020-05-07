Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th.
TRQ stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $931.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.66.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.