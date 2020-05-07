Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

TRQ stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $931.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 574,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 257,214 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,180,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after buying an additional 28,348,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 4,663,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 759,534 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

