Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TROX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Tronox has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $904.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

