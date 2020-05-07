Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.74, but opened at $109.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Trex shares last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 61,367 shares trading hands.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

