Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,064 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

