Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 108,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,482,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

