ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €7.50 ($8.72) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.35 ($12.04).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.24 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.83. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

