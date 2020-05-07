The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.81. The Second Cup shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37.

The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter.

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

