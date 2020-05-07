The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in The GEO Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 283,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 413,641 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Venturella purchased 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

