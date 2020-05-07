Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 14% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was up 14% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $8.97, approximately 516,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 352,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGH. ValuEngine cut Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Textainer Group by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $447.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.