Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post sales of $404.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.00 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $689.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

