Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 14,304 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of KB Home worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $11,268,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

