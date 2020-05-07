Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 398,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,748,000.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

