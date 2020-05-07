Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Colfax worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $24,529,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 564,309 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $10,413,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $41.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

NYSE CFX opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.