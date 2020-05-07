Tetra Tech, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 32.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $1,670,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,502,814.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,608 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

