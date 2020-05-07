Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 190.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

