Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonica’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

