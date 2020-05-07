Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.