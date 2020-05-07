Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Lowered to GBX 630

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Investec lowered Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 722.14 ($9.50).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 641.60 ($8.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 645.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 717.40.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

