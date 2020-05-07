Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $871,285 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.