Tactile Systems Technology Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

TCMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.70 million, a PE ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

