Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $1.25. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synthetic Biologics traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, 530,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 295,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

