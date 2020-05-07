Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,691.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:MGM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.