Synovus Financial Corp Has $64,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 450.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 173,721 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 446.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $284,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

