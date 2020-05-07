Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.84

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and traded as high as $98.75. Symrise shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

