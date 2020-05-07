Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $366,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,518.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,856,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,382.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 601,081 shares of company stock worth $3,250,916. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

