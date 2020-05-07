Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. The business had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

