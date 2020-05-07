Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) will post its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SDPI opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDPI. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

