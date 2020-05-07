Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

