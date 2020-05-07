SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LGF.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

LGF.A opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

