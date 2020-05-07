SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.